Bang Si Hyuk is 'united' with HYBE girls LE SSERAFIM, KATSEYE and ILLIT, against the world in new PIC from concert

HYBE’s chairman, Bang Si Hyuk, made a powerful statement of unity this past weekend as he posed for a special backstage photo with LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE — HYBE’s girl groups. The moment took place during LE SSERAFIM’s Seoul stop of their EASY CRAZY HOT world tour at Inspire Arena, Incheon, on April 19, 2025.

Advertisement

The image, later shared by LE SSERAFIM’s (formerly known as Twitter), wasn’t just a cute backstage moment — it symbolized a deeper message of strength, and another image was clicked by Yunjin perfectly. Apart from these two images, the girl groups - LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE took another picture with none other than HYBE’s chairman standing front and center with his girls. Showcasing unity, one vision, and one fight against the challenges of the industry.

Bang Si Hyuk captions, "united @le_sserafim @illit_official @katseyeworld #SourceMusic #BELIFTLAB #HYBE #ONETEAM".

It’s the first-ever group photo featuring all of HYBE’s girl groups together, a moment fans have been waiting for. The presence of ILLIT and KATSEYE in support of their fellow labelmates highlights a growing sense of solidarity within HYBE, especially after months of public challenges and controversies.

LE SSERAFIM lit up the stage with performances that were as visually thrilling as they were powerful. At one of the show’s standout moments, all five members climbed towering, jungle gym-like stage structures, dancing boldly amidst a whirlwind of fire, lasers, and smoke. The dramatic stage effects perfectly matched the mood of each song, amplifying the group’s fierce energy.

Advertisement

As the concert reached its final stretch, LE SSERAFIM delivered reimagined band versions of their biggest hits — Fearless, Unforgiven, and Antifragile. The fresh arrangements, combined with their commanding stage presence, drew overwhelming cheers and admiration from the packed arena, proving just how far the group has come.

For the encore, the members paused to speak from the heart. The group expressed deep gratitude to their fans, whose loyalty has carried them through both high points and challenges. In those emotional final moments, they also quietly addressed the scrutiny and criticism that had followed them over the past year regarding their performance skills. Without directly naming it, their words reflected strength, self-awareness, and a determination to continue growing and proving themselves on even bigger stages.

LE SSERAFIM, managed by Source Music, delivered a phenomenal show, performing tracks from their three-part album series — Easy, Crazy, and Hot. ILLIT (under BELIFT LAB) and KATSEYE (under HYBE Corp with Geffen Records) cheered them on, showing the world that HYBE’s girls are not just surviving, but standing tall, together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin recalls crying over 2024 Coachella vocals backlash and worrying for future: 'Was really painful...'