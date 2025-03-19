TWICE to headline Lollapalooza 2025 with BOYNEXTDOOR, Xdinary Heroes, KATSEYE, and more among performers

One of the most iconic music festivals in the United States, Lollapalooza, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated lineup for 2025, promising a diverse array of performances spanning multiple genres. Music lovers from around the world are gearing up for an unforgettable experience as the festival is set to take place from July 31 to August 3 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Headlining this year’s festival is none other than global K-pop sensation TWICE, marking a monumental moment for the group as they take center stage at one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Joining them as headliners are some of the biggest names in the industry, including Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Rüfüs Du Sol, and country star Luke Combs.

The diverse lineup ensures that fans of pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic music will all find something to look forward to at this year’s event.

Beyond the headliners, Lollapalooza 2025 will also feature a strong presence of rising and international artists, adding more excitement to the festival. K-pop fans will be delighted to see BOYNEXTDOOR and Xdinary Heroes take the stage, bringing their powerful performances to the Chicago crowd. Other notable acts include KickFlip, KATSEYE, and wave to earth, all of whom have been making waves in their respective genres.

TWICE’s inclusion as a headliner is particularly notable, as they continue to break barriers for K-pop in the Western music scene. The group has been steadily expanding their global presence, and their participation in Lollapalooza 2025 marks another major step in their career. Fans, known as ONCE, have already taken to social media to express their excitement and pride, eagerly counting down the days until the festival.

As the summer countdown begins, music enthusiasts are gearing up to secure their tickets and plan their festival schedules. With TWICE making history, Olivia Rodrigo continuing her meteoric rise, and a roster packed with must-see performances, Lollapalooza 2025 is shaping up to be an event no music fan will want to miss. With a mix of established superstars and fresh new acts, this year’s festival is expected to be one of the most memorable editions yet.