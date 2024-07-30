Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's rom-com Serendipity's Embrace maintains viewership despite 2024 Paris Olympics coverage

Serendipity's Embrace premiered earlier this July and received warm viewership ratings with its opening episode. The latest episode of the drama maintained its viewership ratings despite the coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop starrer romance-comedy has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans.

Serendipity's Embrace sees minimal dip in viewership ratings amid Olympics coverage

According to Nielsen Korea, Serendipity's Embrace starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 2.7 percent for its third episode. This is a slight decrease as compared to last week's episode which garnered 3.3 percent viewership ratings. Despite the stiff competition due to the 2024 Paris Olympics broadcast, the viewership of the drama did not deter too greatly. Watch the highlight for the upcoming episode 4 below.

More about Serendipity's Embrace

Serendipity's Embrace is scheduled to premiere on July 22 on tvN. There will be 8 episodes in total and the drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

The project has been directed by Song Hyun Wook, who is also known for The King's Affection and The Beauty Inside. Park Geu Ro took charge of the screenplay.

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka, which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director who, because of her past trauma, is afraid of falling in love.

One day, fate brings her face-to-face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He, too, reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synapses between these people.

Fans eagerly await the release of the drama as the brilliant star cast comes together for this project.

