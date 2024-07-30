To My Harry starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and more confirmed for September 23 premiere

To My Harry is a much-awaited drama series which will be released in September 2024. The drama featuring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon and Jo Hye Joo tells the story of an announcer who struggles to find success and has a hidden personality. Fans eagerly anticipate what the drama has in store as the talented cast and crew raise the expectations.

To My Harry featuring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook confirms release date

On July 30, ENA announced that their upcoming psychological romance drama To My Harry will be premiering on September 23. New episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

More about To My Harry

To My Harry will be caring on ENA and streaming on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet she is unknown to the public. She has a deep-seated wound which gives birth to her hidden personality which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

