What's Seo Ye Ji's plan amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal and public boycott? Actress eyes acting return with new project

Actress Seo Ye Ji may be making a chilling comeback to the small screen. She is reportedly in talks to lead the upcoming drama Forest of Humans. It is a dark thriller based on a popular webtoon. On May 8, media outlet SPOTV News reported that Seo Ye Ji has been approached to play the lead role in Forest of Humans. If confirmed, the project would mark her first acting role in three years, following her 2022 drama Eve.

Seo Ye Ji has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, with Forest of Humans potentially marking a fresh start for the actress. In June 2024, she signed an exclusive contract with management agency Sublime and has since been gradually reentering the entertainment scene. The news of her possible return has sparked considerable buzz among fans, who are eager to see what kind of transformation she will bring to her next role.

Moreover, Forest of Humans is an adaptation of a well-received horror webtoon. This was initially serialized under a paid model. However, it quickly gained a strong following due to its gripping storyline and psychological depth. The plot revolves around a secret containment facility designed to imprison psychopathic murderers for experimental observation. However, the facility descends into terrifying chaos when its systems fail. This unleashes dangerous criminals into the world and ignites a desperate fight for survival.

Seo Ye Ji has previously delivered powerful performances in dark and psychologically intense roles. Because of this, many believe she would be a strong fit for the eerie and suspense-filled plot of Forest of Humans. While sources reveal that discussions are ongoing regarding the drama’s release on a major OTT platform, nothing has been officially confirmed. The production team and Seo Ye Ji’s agency have yet to release statements regarding her casting, leaving fans eagerly awaiting formal announcements.

Despite the lack of confirmation, anticipation continues to grow online. Fans have expressed excitement over Seo Ye Ji’s potential return. They hope to see her deliver another unforgettable performance in the horror-thriller genre. As Forest of Humans continues its development, attention remains fixed on whether Seo Ye Ji will accept the role.

Moreover, Seo Ye Ji became embroiled in controversy in 2021 when accusations of bullying during her school years resurfaced. The claims were followed by a problematic text exchange with actor Kim Jung Hyun. In the texts, she allegedly demanded changes to his 2018 drama script. She requested the removal of physical contact with co-star Seohyun.

At the time, Seo Ye Ji was under Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, and faced a public boycott. Recently, a former employee of the agency claimed Seo Ye Ji was used as a scapegoat to cover up the agency’s internal issues. Amid renewed associations with Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji frustratedly clarified that she is not involved with him anymore. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is facing serious accusations related to the late Kim Sae Ron. The actor is dealing with allegations of dating the late actress while she was a minor.

