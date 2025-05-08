Kim Sae Ron case: FBI probes attempted murder of New Jersey informant holding voice recording against Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Sae Ron's voice recording has stirred significant controversy once again, this time generating a particularly intense reaction due to the sensitive nature of its content. The focus of the conversation centers around allegations of physical intimacy with actor Kim Soo Hyun at a very young age.

On May 7, Garosero Research Institute, led by CEO Kim Se Eui, revealed shocking details about an informant who was allegedly targeted in a brutal attack. This whistleblower, in possession of a recording tied to the late actress, was reportedly stabbed 9 times in a violent assault, with the institute describing the incident as a "clear act of incitement to murder."

Advertisement

The investigation into this attack has now been taken over by the FBI (U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation), rather than local authorities in New Jersey, adding further gravity to the case. No official statement has yet been made by U.S. law enforcement or those named in the claims.

A press conference was held in Gangnam, Seoul, the legal representatives of Kim Sae Ron's family, including attorney Boo Ji Seok from Buyu Law Firm, were present. They revealed that although they initially planned to disclose the information after the presidential election, they decided to take the step based on the nature of the Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun scandal.

According to Kim Se Eui, about a month before her death, Kim Sae Ron confided in a whistleblower living in New Jersey. She shared that she had been mistreated by actor Kim Soo Hyun and "Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho." The whistleblower recorded a 90-minute conversation with her, reportedly with her consent.

Advertisement

On April 30, the whistleblower was allegedly attacked by two men—one from Korea and one from China—and was stabbed nine times in the neck. Kim Se Eui described the attack as a premeditated attempt on his life.

Fearing further danger, the whistleblower's (referred to as Mr. A) family requested that parts of the recording be released. Mr. A’s wife stated that the attackers knew personal details about their family. However, Goldmedalist has denied these claims, calling the voice recording fabricated and AI-generated. The agency also labeled the whistleblower a fake individual and a fraud.