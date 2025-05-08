Was Kim Sae Ron's audio recording 'manipulated' against Kim Soo Hyun? YouTuber Lee Jin Ho reacts to claims

Kim Sae Ron's legal representative held an emergency press conference on May 7. This was to present more evidence to substantiate their claim of Kim Soo Hyun dating an "underage" Kim Sae Ron. Additionally, they also alleged the actor's men of attacking a man holding voice recording evidence against him and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. On the same day, Lee Jin Ho held a press conference to respond to the allegations made against him through the audio clip, as reported by K-media TV Report.

The owner of the Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho channel dismissed the audio as "fake". The audio in question included a woman, alleged to be Kim Sae Ron, sharing her controversial personal life details with an acquaintance. She revealed having engaged in s*xual intimacy with Kim Soo Hyun during her middle school days and alleged that the actor sent her intimate photos with a popular K-pop idol.

Mentioning Lee Jin Ho, she said the YouTuber kept contacting her, seeking details of her personal life, adding to her stress. She also alleged that he kept calling her even when she changed her number (indicating stalking). Lee Jin Ho countered these claims, calling them a "clear manipulation". He said, "The tapes were fabricated using AI-generated voices." He also mentioned knowing who was the one who did the illicit job of tampering with the audio.

The YouTuber claimed, "A third party, this fraudster from New Jersey, added his voice and noise to the AI-generated audio, which was later passed off as a genuine recording." Lee Jin Ho also mentioned that upon investigation, he discovered that the individual in question had reached out to both him and Kim Soo Hyun, demanding significant amounts of money. After verifying the authenticity of the tapes, Kim Soo Hyun's team had dismissed them as fake, and he too decided to cut off communication with the scammer, labeling him as a well-known voice phishing expert.

According to the YouTuber, the scammer generated three different audio versions and chose the one where the fabricated voice of Kim Sae Ron sounded the most convincing. He also indicated that the person was proficient at his job.

