The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun has taken a new turn as fresh allegations emerge, this time dragging in fellow actress Jun Ji Hyun. While Kim Soo Hyun has been under intense scrutiny due to accusations regarding his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, a new wave of criticism has surfaced over the actors’ involvement in a Chinese advertisement.

According to Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel known for its provocative claims, both Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun appeared in an advertisement that referred to Baekdu Mountain as ‘Changbai Mountain,’ a term associated with China’s efforts to claim the historically significant site as part of its own heritage.

On March 12, the Garosero Research Institute released a strongly worded statement, accusing Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun of betraying their country for financial gain. The channel declared: “Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun must never be forgiven. They are traitors who have succumbed to China’s historical distortion project, the Northeast Project, which falsely claims that Baekdu Mountain belongs to China under the name ‘Changbai Mountain.’”

The channel further alleged that the actors proceeded with the advertisement due to a contractual obligation that would have resulted in a 5 billion KRW penalty fee if they withdrew. “The reason they went through with the advertisement was reportedly due to a 5 billion KRW penalty fee. However, reports indicate that Kim Soo Hyun personally earns 90 billion KRW annually from advertisements in China alone.”

Garosero further questioned, “So, does a man who makes 90 billion KRW a year really sell out his own country just to avoid a 5 billion KRW penalty? Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun are traitors who have sold South Korea to China. These disgraceful individuals must be permanently banished from South Korea,” as quoted by Kbizoom.

Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun have worked together on two projects: the drama My Love from the Star and the film The Thieves. For Kim Soo Hyun, these latest accusations come at an especially difficult time. Just days earlier, Garosero Research Institute released explosive claims alleging that he had been in a secret six-year relationship with Kim Sae Ron, starting when she was just 15 years old. The controversy surrounding these claims has already damaged his reputation, and the addition of this new scandal has only intensified public scrutiny.

His agency, Gold Medalist, previously issued a firm denial regarding the Kim Sae Ron controversy, stating that all allegations made by Garosero were entirely false. However, the agency has yet to respond to the latest accusations regarding his participation in the Chinese advertisement.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun, one of South Korea’s most beloved actresses, has also found herself unexpectedly entangled in the controversy. While she has largely avoided public scandals throughout her career, this new wave of criticism threatens to tarnish her clean image.