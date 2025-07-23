Saiyaara Day 6 India Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's blockbuster crosses Rs 150 crore net with a mind-numbing Rs 21 crore 1st Wednesday

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has created a box office tsunami. The movie is seeing the kind of holds that a film that has opened to over Rs 20 crore on day 1 has never seen. It can sound unbelievable but Saiyaara's non-holiday day 6 collections are almost equal to its day one collections. With Rs 21 crore net on Wednesday, the total collections of the Mohit Suri movie have crossed Rs 150 crore.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 21.50 crore 2 Rs 26 crore 3 Rs 35.75 crore 4 Rs 23.75 crore 5 Rs 24.50 crore 6 Rs 21 crore Total Rs 152.50 crore in 6 days

Saiyaara Heads Into Week 2 With Increased Showcasing Than Week 1

Saiyaara heads into week 2 with increased showcasing. It shall be no surprise if the 2nd weekend collections of Saiyaara are almost equal to its first weekend collections, despite an able film like The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting screens. The real speedbreaker for the movie is going to come in week 3 when two new Bollywood films, namely Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2, hit the screens, and First Steps retains its share of multiplex screens.

While Saiyaara is expected to remain the first choice for Hindi viewers in its third week, it will be losing a good chunk of its performing screens. Single screens will have no option but to play all 3 films, unless Dharma goes very tight with the release of their romantic-drama.

Saiyaara Is A Blockbuster Also In The Overseas

Advertisement

Coming to Saiyaara's international collections, the movie is going absolutely bonkers with weekday collections more than double of the opening day. The week 1 looks to close at USD 5 million and week 2 should also bring an identical USD 5 million, despite the global release of First Steps. This means that in just 2 weeks, Saiyaara will be India's highest overseas grosser of 2025. The lifetime collections can be USD 15 million or even more. YRF has not just struck gold, but they have got hold of the hen that lays golden eggs.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara vs Sitaare Zameen Par vs Raid 2 vs Housefull 5: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer leads the show by a margin at box office