Kim Soo Hyun recalls favorite My Love from the Star scene; reveals wanting to do 'adult' role next

Kim Soo Hyun has recently talked about what kind of role he wants to take next following the explosive success of Queen of Tears and the highly-anticipated upcoming drama Knock Off. He also revealed the scene that he still remembers filming. The actor has a soft spot for the winter season.

On January 16, Esquire Korea published an interview with Kim Soo Hyun. In the video, he was seen talking about various things including his upcoming drama Knock Off. He was asked what was the most memorable scene he had ever filmed and why. To this, the K-drama heartthrob replied that he likes filming in snow so the winter scenes from My Love from the Star, Queen of Tears, and Dream High stand out to him most.

However, his favorite one he shot was with Jun Ji Hyun in My Love from the Star. "I remember running through the snow," Kim Soo Hyun's eyes sparkled as he recalled the memorable experience from years back.

In addition, attention has been on his upcoming work Knock Off. Especially, following the success of his latest tvN drama Queen of Tears, many are looking forward to another great performance from him. He was asked what kind of role he would want to play next.

"Whether it’s a movie or drama, I’d like to take on a more mature role, an adult role," Kim Soo Hyun said with a laugh, indicating that he is interested in taking on a serious character next.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is currently preparing for his return to OTT with the upcoming Disney+ drama Knock Off. In this drama, he will be seen acting alongside Jo Bo Ah. Although the exact premiere date is yet to be revealed, it has been reported that the drama is slated to release in April this year.

