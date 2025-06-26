Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up After Nearly 10 Years Together: Inside Their 'Amicable' Split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially ended their relationship after nearly a decade together. A source close to the former couple told US Weekly that the split was not bitter. "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," the insider shared.

"It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

The couple, who share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove, have reportedly been living apart for several months. Perry is currently on her Lifetimes tour, and according to the source, that's when the distance between the two grew more noticeable.

"They have been spending more and more time apart," another source said. "They've grown apart and aren't living the same lives anymore."

No wedding plans despite long engagement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Despite being engaged for over six years, the couple never finalized wedding plans. "They never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything," a second insider told US Weekly, adding that "Orlando is over it."

The singer is currently keeping busy with her tour and has rented out her Westcott Estate in Montecito, California. While the Westcott home was originally intended to be their family home, those plans have changed. The source confirmed that they have been living apart since Katy has been on tour. The couple's main residence was another home in Montecito, where they lived before the split.

Here's why the split didn't come as a shock to friends

According to multiple insiders, the breakup had been a long time coming. One source reported that tensions had been high for months between the two. Bloom, known for keeping things private, was reportedly out and about more often without Perry while she was on tour.

Despite their separation, the pair have always been open about the challenges in their relationship. In April 2023, Perry posted on Instagram that they continuously put in the work to maintain their relationship. Bloom also reflected on their dynamic in an April 2024 interview with Trevor Noah, saying, "We've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even… it's like a universe sometimes."

He added, "But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like… we're just gonna build a sandcastle."

Perry and Bloom first began dating in January 2016 after being spotted at the Golden Globes afterparties. They split briefly in March 2017 but reunited in February 2018. In March 2020, Perry announced her pregnancy, and their daughter Daisy was born in August of that year. Bloom also shares a 14-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

