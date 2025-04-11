Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi announce unit comeback with new mini album after 5 years; know when it is releasing

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi are officially making their long-awaited return as a unit, and fans couldn’t be more excited. On April 11, SM Entertainment confirmed the news that the powerful duo is preparing to drop a brand-new mini album in May, marking their first comeback together in nearly five years.

Advertisement

This announcement immediately sparked buzz across online communities, as it signals the long-overdue return of one of K-pop’s most beloved sub-units. Irene and Seulgi first debuted as a unit in July 2020 with the critically acclaimed mini album Monster, which featured intense choreography, bold visuals, and a darker, more mature concept that stood out from their group releases.

According to SM Entertainment, preparations for the upcoming release are already in full swing. The agency stated, “Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi are preparing a new mini album, with the goal of a release in May. Please look forward to it.” Although specific details regarding the concept, tracklist, and collaborations are still under wraps, fans are anticipating something fresh yet signature to the duo’s unique chemistry and artistry.

What makes this comeback even more meaningful is the gap between releases. Since 2020, both Irene and Seulgi have been involved in various solo and group activities, but the duo’s unit work had remained dormant, making their return all the more exciting for longtime fans who have been patiently waiting. Social media was immediately flooded with celebratory posts, throwbacks to Monster, and predictions about the possible direction of the new album.

Advertisement

In other major developments surrounding Red Velvet, the group has also undergone some internal changes in management. On April 4, SM Entertainment officially announced that Wendy and Yeri had chosen not to renew their exclusive contracts with the company after over 10 years. Despite stepping away from SM in terms of solo activities, both artists will continue to participate in Red Velvet’s group promotions under the agency. This means the full group remains intact for collective schedules, ensuring that Red Velvet’s identity as a five-member act is preserved.

With Irene and Seulgi's comeback officially on the horizon and group activities still in motion, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Red Velvet. Meanwhile, more updates on Irene and Seulgi’s mini album, including teasers and promotional content, are expected in the coming weeks. ReVeluvs around the world are now counting down the days until May when the iconic unit will once again take the stage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Posting those messages...': Red Velvet Wendy’s, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon criticized by agency employees over SMTOWN GLOBAL absence