Shin Si Ah joins Lee Do Hyun as lead for Hong Sisters' Grand Galaxy Hotel: Check out plot, character details and more

Shin Si Ah is stepping into the spotlight once again, this time as the lead of Grand Galaxy Hotel. It’s the highly anticipated fantasy series from hitmakers Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, collectively known as the Hong Sisters. On June 26, her agency, Management SOOP, confirmed her casting.

Advertisement

The casting comes after earlier reports linking Go Min Si to the project, sparking early excitement. However, the talks did not materialize, and the role ultimately went to Shin Si Ah. With a strong portfolio that includes The Witch: Part 2 and Resident Playbook, Shin is emerging as one of the most-watched young talents in the industry.

Lee Do Hyun’s post-military comeback project

Starring opposite her is Lee Do Hyun, who recently completed his military service on May 13. Grand Galaxy Hotel marks his first official project post-discharge, and fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback. He’s known for his emotionally layered performances in dramas like Sweet Home, 18 Again, and The Glory. Lee’s return with a high-concept fantasy drama has only amplified the buzz.

About Grand Galaxy Hotel

The drama is described as a male-led reimagining of the 2019 hit Hotel Del Luna. In Grand Galaxy Hotel, Lee Do Hyun takes on the role of Eun Ha. He’s a mysterious and charismatic figure who unexpectedly becomes the owner of an afterlife hotel.

Advertisement

The hotel, revered by grim reapers worldwide, has long been a gateway for souls transitioning into the next realm. When the hotel’s original and legendary owner disappears, Eun Ha arrives to take charge, turning everything upside down.

Shin Si Ah plays Ko Sang Sun, a devoted and detail-oriented hotelier. She has dedicated her life to maintaining the delicate balance between the living and the dead. But her orderly world is thrown into chaos with Eun Ha’s sudden arrival.

Production details

Given the Hong Sisters’ track record with hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, and A Korean Odyssey, expectations are sky-high. The series will be directed by Oh Choong Hwan. He previously helmed visually rich and emotionally gripping dramas such as Big Mouth, Start-Up, and While You Were Sleeping.

Production is scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2025. Moreover, Netflix is confirmed as its official distribution platform.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun gets discharged from military service: Is reunion with Go Min Si in Hong sisters’ drama his next big move?