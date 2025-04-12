ITZY’s Chaeryeong hilariously shuts down dating rumors with Lee Mu Jin, fans call her ‘it girl’

It’s not uncommon for K-pop stars to be linked with other idols or celebrities, and these rumors often create unexpected buzz among fans. The ITZY’s Chaeryeong, though, knows exactly how to handle these situations—and she does it in the most hilarious, bold, and effortless way possible.

In a recent episode of her MUSINSA TV series, ITZY's Chaeryeong welcomed popular K-pop soloist Lee Mu Jin as a guest. It wasn’t their first time together on camera. Previously, ITZY's Chaeryeong appeared on Lee Mu Jin’s show, LeeMujin Service, but at the time, she wasn’t feeling well and stayed pretty quiet during the recording. That silence unexpectedly led to dating rumors circulating online, with fans and viewers speculating that the two idols might secretly be interested in each other.

Advertisement

During their latest meeting, both couldn’t help but laugh about those rumors. Lee Mu Jin explained that back then, they purposely kept their conversation simple and light so ITZY's Chaeryeong wouldn’t feel too stressed while she was sick. But this time, Itzy's Chaeryeong was quick to address the dating talk, and her reaction had everyone cracking up. The moment the topic came up, she laughed and instantly shut it down by blurting out, “But no way!”

The best part was Lee Mujin’s hilarious reaction to her bold and honest response. Completely caught off guard, he jokingly said, “You didn’t have to say that to my face.” He then continued teasing ITZY's Chaeryeong, adding, “You were far from sounding logical,” comparing her flustered denial to a child desperately trying to explain themselves.

Fans loved the brutally honest moment. Social media exploded with memes, reactions, and comments. One fan posted, “Chaeryeong friend-zoning Lee Mujin in front of everyone is like crying.” Another added, “She really said ‘ew, a man,’ and I’m here for it.” Someone else wrote, “Only Chaeryeong can be this savage and still look adorable.” Another fan joked, “Protect this queen at all costs.” And one more shared, “She’s the it girl; no one can deny it now!”

Advertisement

Many agreed—Chaeryeong always knows how to steal the spotlight with her humor, honesty, and charm.

ALSO READ: ITZY leader Yeji confirmed to make solo debut, becoming first member of group to do so