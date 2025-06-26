Geum Sae Rok to hunt down Ryeoun in dark thriller Flower of Death? Plot, character details and more inside

Actors Geum Sae Rok and Ryeoun are reported to lead the upcoming drama Flower of Death. It's a psychological crime thriller based on a novel of the same name. According to a report by OSEN on June 26, the two are being considered for key roles in the intense series.

Official confirmations from the actors' agencies and the production team are still pending. However, industry insiders say casting is in its final stages, with filming scheduled to begin next month once the details are finalized.

Premise: Murder in the name of medicine

Flower of Death dives deep into a morally complex and haunting narrative. At the heart of the story is a notorious serial killer who justifies his brutal crimes as 'human experiments.' He claims his research could lead to a cure for all human diseases. The drama raises chilling questions about the price of progress and the cost of salvation.

Opposing him are two central characters. One is a desperate father who must save the killer’s life in hopes of curing his ailing daughter. The other is a relentless prosecutor determined to seek justice for the innocent lives lost. It’s a brutal clash between personal anguish and the pursuit of justice, played out in a legal and emotional minefield.

Geum Sae Rok and Ryeoun characters

If confirmed, Geum Sae Rok will portray the prosecutor determined to bring the killer to justice. Her character embodies moral clarity and righteous fury, haunted by the lives destroyed in the name of science. The actress is known for her compelling performances in Youth of May, Iron Family, Soundtrack #2, among other notable works.

Ryeoun is reportedly set to play the serial killer, an intelligent, enigmatic former medical student who descends into madness. Believing that the end justifies the means, he conducts horrifying experiments on innocent people. He’s convinced that his actions will lead to a cure for all human disease.

This role would mark a bold departure from Ryeoun’s previous performances in Twinkling Watermelon, Weak Hero Class 2, and A History of Losers. The series will show a much darker and complex side of the rising actor.

Fans await confirmation

Though no official statements have been released by either Geum Sae Rok or Ryeoun's agencies or the drama's production team, excitement is growing. The unusual premise and character-driven plot have already sparked early interest from fans of the thriller genre. Many are eager to see both actors take on roles that could potentially redefine their careers.

Filming for Flower of Death is expected to begin next month once the casting is finalized and production preparations are complete. If confirmed, the pairing of Geum Sae Rok and Ryeoun could deliver one of the most gripping thrillers in the upcoming drama lineup.

