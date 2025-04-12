EXchange 2 couple Jung Hyun Kyu and Sung Hae Eun delete SNS posts and videos sparking breakup rumors among fans

Jung Hyun Kyu and Sung Hae Eun, the well-loved couple from TVING’s dating reality show EXchange 2, have recently become the center of breakup rumors. The two, who started dating in real life after appearing on the reality show, captured fans’ attention with their heartfelt connection and natural chemistry. However, recent changes in their social media activity have led many to believe that their relationship may have quietly come to an end.

Based on their SNS activities, the last time the couple was seen spending time together was in the autumn of last year. Fans pointed out that the pair reportedly did not spend Christmas together, which sparked early speculations about the state of their relationship. While Jung Hyun Kyu and Sung Hae Eun used to frequently engage with one another by "liking" and commenting on posts, those interactions have noticeably disappeared in recent months. Both stars have instead been focusing on sharing individual moments from their daily lives.

As recently as last fall, the couple appeared to be happily in love, with Sung Hae Eun posting about anniversaries and showing off gifts she had received from Jung Hyun Kyu, including several luxury brand items. Sung Hae Eun previously uploaded videos mentioning him, which fans adored. However, breakup rumors resurfaced after Sung Hae Eun recently deleted several couple-related posts, including a video where she revealed a designer bag gifted by Jung Hyun Kyu and clips in which she talked about him.

Adding to the speculation, netizens noticed that both Jung Hyun Kyu had quietly removed several photos and videos of their time together from their SNS accounts. This move from both, combined with their lack of recent interaction, has fueled ongoing rumors that the couple may have parted ways. As of now, neither has officially addressed the situation, leaving fans curious about the fate of one of EXchange 2’s most memorable couples

However, neither Jung Hyun Kyu nor Sung Hae Eun has addressed the break-up speculation. For now, all we can do is wait and see whether they choose to speak up or quietly brush it off as nothing.

