BLACKPINK goes full cowboy chic in 2025 DEADLINE World Tour trailer: WATCH Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa’s wild ride here

BLACKPINK has officially entered comeback mode! This time, with boots on the gas and a Desert Storm in their wake. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have launched full-scale promotions for their highly anticipated 2025 world tour, DEADLINE. And if the newly dropped trailer is any hint, the era ahead will be nothing short of iconic.

The official teaser, released on June 26, throws fans straight into an action-meets-glamour storyline. It begins with Rosé making a phone call, setting off a stylish chain reaction. One by one, the members receive the call and gear up for something big. Whether they’re racing down highways or charging through open roads, it’s clear they have a mission: to reach their fans, no matter the obstacles.

Western grit meets BLACKPINK glam

The teaser isn’t just a promotion; it’s a full visual experience. Styled with a distinct cowboy theme, the trailer blends Western grit with BLACKPINK’s signature glam. Dressed in chic outfits, the four ride together in a slick convertible marked with the license plate BLINK. They tear through a desert straight out of a stylized Wild West fantasy.

The visuals are loud, bold, and unforgettable. Fans were quick to dissect every frame, from the dusty landscapes to the high-fashion cowboy looks. The mood? Cinematic chaos with the right amount of sparkle. It perfectly captures the tone of what’s shaping up to be the group’s most ambitious tour yet.

DEADLINE begins in Goyang

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour is set to launch with a grand opening in South Korea. The group will hold back-to-back concerts at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang on July 5 and 6. What makes this launch even more exciting is the promise of a surprise. BLACKPINK is expected to unveil a brand-new single live for the very first time during the opening show.

Following their explosive start in Korea, the girl group will take DEADLINE global, performing in a total of 16 cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and more. The teaser has already sent anticipation soaring, as fans around the world prepare to witness a whole new side of BLACKPINK.

BLINKs can’t keep calm

The moment the trailer dropped, social media lit up with reactions. Fans praised the high production value, the cinematic tone, and the sheer confidence radiating from all four members.

One thing is certain: when BLACKPINK calls, the world answers. And this time, the call is coming from the Wild West.

