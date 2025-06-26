BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make Netflix debut with HITMAKERS post The White Lotus success: Release date and what to expect

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is adding another feather to her already glittering cap. After setting the internet ablaze with her acting debut on HBO’s The White Lotus, the global K-pop sensation is now headed to Netflix. The announcement of her participation in the streaming platform’s upcoming music docuseries HITMAKERS has stunned fans across the world.

The show is officially set to drop on July 24, 2025. It will spotlight the intense and creative world of songwriting camps. These unique sessions bring together twelve rising songwriters and producers. Their goal? To create original tracks for some of the biggest names in music, including Lisa herself.

Surprise teaser

On June 25, Netflix gave viewers their first taste of HITMAKERS with a teaser clip that quickly made waves online. While Lisa’s screen time was brief, her presence didn’t go unnoticed. In just a few seconds, her charm hooked viewers. It reignited excitement among fans who’ve been eager to see more of her solo ventures.

The teaser also featured other notable artists, including John Legend and Shaboozey. This suggests a potent lineup and high-stakes creative process that will unfold over the course of the series. But for many, Lisa’s involvement stole the spotlight entirely.

Fans react to Lisa’s expanding career

The news of Lisa’s Netflix debut came as a pleasant surprise for BLINKs and casual fans alike. Social media exploded with reactions celebrating her continued growth as a solo artist. Since establishing her own label, LLOUD, Lisa has steadily carved out a niche for herself in the global entertainment industry. She moved beyond K-pop into acting, fashion, and now the behind-the-scenes world of music production.

Many praised the timing and impact of her participation, seeing it as a smart move. It not only elevates her brand but also introduces a more intimate side of the idol rarely seen before. Fans expressed pride in how far she’s come since launching her solo career.

Lisa shows no signs of slowing down

With each new project, Lisa continues to redefine what it means to be a global idol. From commanding music charts to stepping into scripted acting, Lisa has continued to expand her artistic range. Now, by joining a Netflix original focused on the music creation process, she proves her versatility once again.

With the premiere just weeks away, anticipation is at an all-time high. One thing is clear: whether it’s HBO or Netflix, Lisa’s name guarantees excitement, elegance, and excellence.

