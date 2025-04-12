f(X)'s Krystal Jung to make music comeback with album release 5 years after leaving SM Entertainment: 'This isn't the first...'

Jung Soo Jung, better known as Krystal, a member of the iconic second-generation group f(X), is to make her much-awaited comeback to music. She made the revelation in her latest appearance at a guest viewing event for a special showing of the French film Hors du Temps (Suspended Time) on April 11, as reported by Allkpop. She attended the event as a promotional ambassador for Semaine du Cinéma Français 2025.

The singer-actor is set to comply with fan requests and release new music soon. Krystal is currently preparing a new solo album, as revealed by her at the film viewing event. Her last musical offering was a cover song of Leila Hathaway's I'm Coming Back, through SoundCloud. Before that, she confirmed her joining of the label Beasts & Natives (BANA), sparking speculations of a possible start to round 2 of her K-pop idol career. However, she has not released any solo music, nor has her group f(X) released any songs since 2016.

Her devoted fans, who have been holding out hope of new music for a long time, are over the moon now with Krystal's latest revelation. When she was asked about her 2025 planned works, she mentioned that besides her acting projects, she was planning a music comeback as well. The artist stated, "I am also preparing for my album." The star's words left the audience stunned and gasping, but she took it in stride, laughing and remarking, "This isn't the first time I'm talking about this!"

The MC then asked her, "Can we hear this album within the year?" to which Krystal answered positively, making fans go gaga. She stated, "Hopefully. I think so." Besides her album plans, she also provided updates regarding her acting career. She revealed that she recently wrapped up filming for Audition 109, a drama film directed by and starring actor Jung Woo. She last starred in the 2024 South Korean TV series The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, where she reprised her Player (2018) role as Cha Ah Ryeong.

Before that, in 2023, she starred in the film Cobweb and impressed as Han Yu Rim, a rising actress in the 1970s South Korean entertainment industry. She is also known for her roles in The Heirs (2013), My Lovely Girl (2014), Prison Playbook (2017), The Bride of Habaek (2017) and more.

