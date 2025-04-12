Ji Chang Wook is one of those actors, who des his work silently and dont cjour over his work exacpt when it is necessity. His acting have always grabbed attention. Undpuiblty Ji Chang Wook gave some pf the memberable series to K-drama watchers. But his fans were heartbroken after the beloved actor was left out of the final nominations at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards 2024. Known for his powerful performances in The Worst of Evil and Welcome to Samdal Ri, Ji Chang Wook delivered two highly praised dramas in 2023, making his absence from the nominations list all the more painful.

What’s stirring even more emotion is the rumor spreading across social media — that in a leaked version of the Baeksang nominations, Ji Chang Wook’s name was indeed listed. But when the official nominees were announced, his name was suddenly missing, replaced by someone else. Though no one openly names who took that spot, many fans can’t help but look towards Kim Soo Hyun amid Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal.

Kim Soo Hyun, considered one of the industry’s biggest stars, had a strong presence at the ceremony. He won the Most Popular Award and was nominated for Best K-Drama Actor for his role in Queen of Tears. While Kim Soo Hyun didn’t win the acting category, his dominance in popularity polls was undeniable.

The reason behind Ji Chang Wook’s snub remains unknown. Some suggest it might be because of the types of roles he chose, or simply the fierce competition this year. Still, with Ji Chang Wook’s 2023 performances widely celebrated and a promising 2024 series including the movie Revolver, and dramas Gangnam B-Side and Queen Woo, fans feel the omission wasn’t fair.

Netizens are questioning the action, some shares "In that leaked nomination list, Ji Chang-wook's name was there, but after the official nominations, his name was removed and they added someone else — I don’t have to say who that was."

Was this just another case of tough industry politics? Or did favouritism play a part? No one can say for sure. But for Ji Chang Wook’s supporters, it’s a bitter moment in what should have been a celebration of his talent.

Surprisingly, Ji Chang Wook's name was missing from the Baeksang Awards 2025 nominations list, even after delivering remarkable performances in notable dramas. The lingering question is, how long will Ji Chang Wook’s talent be overlooked despite his remarkable performances?

