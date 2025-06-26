Did Bhagyashri Borse replace Sreeleela in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Lenin?

Akhil Akkineni is eyeing a promising return with his upcoming film Lenin. The movie would be his sixth film venture, and his immediate next project after his last movie, Agent, which was a box office failure.

It was on April 8 this year when the project was announced and Sreeleela was revealed to be the leading lady opposite Akhil.

Has Bhagyashri Borse replaced Sreeleela in Lenin?

According to a Gulte report, Sreeleela has walked out of Lenin due to undisclosed reasons. She had already shot 8 days' worth of schedule for the movie before she stepped away. And now the latest buzz is that Kingdom actress Bhagyashri Borse has been locked on as the new heroine who would romance Akkineni.

Evidently so, this would be the first time that Akhil and Bhagyashri would join forces on-screen as the lead pair. Nonetheless, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited from the makers.

Sreeleela’s work front at the moment

Well, Sreeleela skyrocketed to indomitable fame after she appeared in the hit dance track Kissik in Pushpa 2, opposite Allu Arjun. In fact, even before this, the actress had gained popularity for another of her energetic dance tracks, Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram, opposite Mahesh Babu.

Fast forward, the starlet has completed shooting for her untitled Hindi debut film opposite Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anurag Basu. Besides this, she has Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline next.

Bhagyashri Borse will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in her next

On the other hand, Bhagyashri Borse has also been reigning in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actress is in the news for her upcoming project, Kingdom, where she will be the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The glimpses from the movie have already given audiences a fair idea about the sizzling chemistry both the actors will be pulling off on-screen in the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial.

Akhil Akkineni’s personal life

Coming back to the Akkineni hero, Akhil was in the news lately after he tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad. Theirs was an intimate celebration attended by only close friends and family members.

