SEVENTEEN’s Dino becomes neighbor to Kim Soo Hyun with record-breaking 9 billion KRW house purchase in Seoul

SEVENTEEN member Dino recently purchased a luxurious apartment in the posh area of Seoul's Seongsu-dong for a whopping 9 billion KRW (approximately 6.5 million USD). With that, he became a neighbor to actor Kim Soo Hyun, who resides in the same complex, as reported by the K-media outlet Korea Economic TV.

Dino's purchase makes a notable addition to the prestigious Galleria Foret complex, which is already known for its celebrity residents.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN's Dino set a new record with the cost price of his Seoul apartment

Dino recently purchased a unit in the luxurious Galleria Foret apartment in Seoul's upscale neighborhood. The amount the SEVENTEEN maknae (youngest member) paid for the apartment is the highest-ever recorded price for a unit of that size in the building. The deal for the 195-square-meter apartment was signed in April 2025, and the transfer of ownership was completed this month.

The property's registered bank mortgage stands at 6.16 billion KRW (around 4.45 million USD), according to official records. Given the standard practice where the maximum loan guarantee amount typically ranges between 110% and 120% of the actual loan, Dino's borrowed amount is estimated to be around 5.6 billion KRW, which is approximately 4.10 million USD.

With the recent purchase, the Thunder singer became a building owner at just 26 years of age. The K-pop idol's economic strength derives from a diverse range of sources, including music sales, performances, endorsement deals, hosting engagements, and modeling assignments.

Advertisement

Besides his financial acumen, the investment also demonstrates his ability to make informed and savvy decisions. Given the apartment's prime location and prestigious status, the property's value is anticipated to appreciate over time, demonstrating Dino's wise investment decision.

Dino's Galleria Foret complex celebrity neighbors

Dino's apartment deal highlights not only his personal achievement but also the current demand for high-end properties among Korea's prominent celebrities. The residents of the Galleria Foret complex include celebrities such as actors Han Ye Seul and Kim Soo Hyun.

Earlier in February, TV personality Jang Young Ran and her husband also garnered attention for buying a unit measuring 218 square meters in the same building.

The purchase price amounted to 9.45 billion KRW (approximately 6.98 million USD), which was acquired under joint ownership.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN fans send protest trucks to HYBE for delayed album shipment and lack of action against defamers