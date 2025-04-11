JYJ's Kim Junsu vs Streamer: Woman admits to 3 year blackmail, 800 million KRW extortion over private recordings

The high-profile case involving a female streamer (30s), identified only as A, who was convicted of blackmailing singer and musical actor Kim Junsu of JYJ, returned to the spotlight as her appeal trial began this week. Facing serious charges of extortion, A offered an emotional apology during her latest court appearance, pleading for forgiveness and a more lenient sentence.

Advertisement

On April 10, 2025, the Seoul High Court’s Criminal Division 10-1 conducted the first appellate hearing for A, who was earlier sentenced to seven years in prison by the Uijeongbu District Court. The streamer had been found guilty of extorting approximately 800 million KRW (around 600,000 USD) in money and goods from Kim Junsu between September 2020 and November 2023, using threats involving private recordings and personal information.

During the hearing, A issued a tearful statement of remorse before the judge. As quoted by Koreaboo, “I sincerely apologize and seek forgiveness from the victim, who has been hurt and suffered because of me. I swear on my life that I will never again cause the same harm to the victim. Even after the trial ends, I want to live my life contributing to society while apologizing to the victim for the rest of my life. I will never repeat the same mistake again,” she stated.

Advertisement

A’s attorney supported the plea by highlighting her challenging background. The defense argued that A grew up in an unstable household and faced a series of hardships that influenced her poor decision-making. They claimed her actions stemmed in part from desperation, as she was trying to cover medical expenses for her father, who was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, and was also battling drug addiction during the time the crimes took place.

Despite the defense’s appeal for compassion, the prosecution maintained a hardline stance, asking the court to uphold the initial seven-year prison sentence without change. They argued that the severity of A’s actions, including the prolonged psychological toll inflicted on the victim and the use of intimate recordings for blackmail, required strict punishment, regardless of personal circumstances.

According to earlier reports, A had threatened to expose audio and video recordings of private conversations and s*xual encounters with Kim Junsu if he did not comply with her demands. The case has drawn major attention from both fans and the wider public, many of whom have expressed outrage over the exploitation of the singer’s private life. The court is now deliberating on whether to reduce the sentence in light of A’s remorse and personal hardships. A final ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Junsu, Lee Sung Kyung, Kang Hong Seok, and more star in solo posters ahead of Aladdin musical appearance