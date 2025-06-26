The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 25 Episode: Taylor Proposes to Ridge and Will Secretly Records Luna

In the June 25 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor surprised Ridge with a heartfelt proposal, while Will took a dangerous step in the investigation involving Luna. The episode delivered important developments in two major storylines, Ridge’s romantic future and the mission to expose Luna.

Taylor proposes marriage to Ridge at Il Giardino

At Il Giardino, Taylor asked Ridge if he would marry her. She spoke honestly about their strong bond and the life they have built together. Taylor expressed that what they share is special and meaningful. She believes it’s time to reunite their family officially.

Ridge hesitated at first, but Taylor presented an engagement ring, reminding him of their past in St. Thomas. After some emotional reflection, Ridge told Taylor he was deeply in love with her. He said he should have given her the ring long ago and promised to make up for lost time. He placed the ring on her finger and agreed to marry her. They kissed, while Nick quietly observed their moment from a distance.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Brooke opened up to Katie about her concerns. She questioned whether Ridge was making a rash decision and claimed his love for Taylor wasn’t real. Brooke called their relationship hollow and insisted Ridge still loved her.

Katie reminded Brooke that Ridge has made a commitment to Taylor and doesn’t take such decisions lightly. She urged Brooke to face reality and accept that Ridge may not come back to her. Brooke refused to believe it and remained convinced that Ridge wouldn’t go through with marrying Taylor.

Will takes on a risky mission to spy on Luna

At Luna’s apartment, things took a tense turn. Will agreed to go undercover to help expose Luna. With help from the police, he wore a wire and hid a lipstick camera inside Luna’s apartment. Although Steffy and Electra worried about the risks, Will assured them he could handle it.

Luna welcomed Will, unaware of his secret mission. As they talked, she flirted and hinted at her feelings. Will played along, feeding her lines to gain her trust. He also brought up her childhood and emotional struggles, which confused Luna. She questioned how he knew so much, but Will smoothly redirected the conversation. As the scene grew more intense, Luna leaned in and asked him to prove what he wanted.

Back at the cliff house, Steffy, Baker, and Electra monitored the interaction closely, hoping the risky plan would pay off.

