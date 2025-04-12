BLACKPINK's Lisa at Coachella 2025: Explosive MONEY performance, Jisoo and Rosé's support, The White Lotus shoutout and more

Lisa set the stage on fire at Coachella 2025 on April 11 (Friday). She performed on the Sahara from 7:45 PM to 8:40 PM PT, putting on an unforgettable show. It was first solo appearance at Coachella, where she returned after her 2023 performance with her group, BLACKPINK. Her teammates Jisoo and Rosé also attended the event to support her and fans can't stop gushing over their close-knit bond. Lisa's electrifying acts and live singing was greatly appreciated.

Advertisement

The BLACKPINK member opened her Coachella set with the popular track associated with the Sunni version of her solo album Alter Ego, Thunder. She stood on a high pole, singing the song, through which everyone gets to "meet (her) alter ego." During the act, she had big chains tied to her waist from the pole, building up for a unique show. Lisa also beat the lip-syncing allegations by showcasing her stable live vocals during the high notes of Dream. Her performance of Money sent viewers into a frenzy as she stunned with sensual steps with a backup dancer.

She also pulled off the iconic "everyone silent" move, where the huge crowd went noiseless until she resumed singing. Fans tagged her act as "LISACHELLA" and "THAICONIC" (due to her Thai origin). Her BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé attended the event and cheered for their maknae. Rosé was also seen holding a bouquet of yellow flowers, while she grooved to Lisa's power-packed performances. Jisoo was also all-smiles on seeing her teammate shine on stage.

Advertisement

The setlist for Lisa's Coachella act consisted of Thunder, FXCK UP THE WORLD, LALISA, New Woman, When I’m With You, Dream, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Chill, Elastigirl, MONEY, Born Again (solo), Lifestyle, ROCKSTAR. Lisa's The White Lotus season 3 co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong was also spotted among the audience. Patrick was even seen enjoying the act by raising his Lisa lightstick. The artist also gave a shoutout to "The White Lotus fans", jovially saying they "might be surprised to see Mook on stage."

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK to release new album ahead of 2025 world tour? Multiple insiders hint at June comeback