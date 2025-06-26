General Hospital Recap, June 25 Episode: What’s Lulu’s Surprise for Rocco? Find Out

On the June 25 episode of General Hospital, multiple storylines unfolded across Port Charles, from family tensions at the Metro Court pool to secrets and schemes brewing between Ric, Ava, and Kristina. The episode featured key appearances by Lulu, Sonny, Brook Lynn, Ava, Cody, Alexis, and others.

Lulu surprises Rocco at work

At the Metro Court pool, Gio welcomed Rocco and Danny on their first day as pool attendants. Lulu showed up as a guest, surprising Rocco, who felt awkward having his mom at his workplace. Danny joked to Gio that if his mom were around, she'd probably embarrass him, too.

Lulu checked in with Gio, who said both boys were doing well and would get the hang of things. Meanwhile, Tracy later dropped by and teased Lulu for 'spying' on her son. Lulu said she was simply there to support Rocco, who was bonding well with Gio.

Brook Lynn finds Rocco’s birth certificate

At the Quartermaine mansion, Marco gave Brook Lynn both of Rocco’s birth certificates, one as Ben Westbourne and the updated one naming Lulu and Dante as his parents. When Dante arrived, he talked with Brook Lynn about the tension with Gio.

Though still hurt, Dante said they need to work together to reach him. Brook Lynn agreed and added that Gio just needs time to come around. At the end of the episode, Rocco and Danny visited Brook Lynn, and Rocco appeared cold towards her.

Cody steps up for Ava and refuses Tracy’s money

At the Quartermaine estate, Cody found Tracy watching a video of Martin’s fall. Though she offered to pay Cody, he refused, saying he enjoys the job and appreciates her as a boss. Later, when Ava had an emergency at her gallery due to a missing installer, Cody volunteered to help hang the art. He told her he was good with tools, despite growing up around art; he wasn’t allowed to touch it.

Kristina continued to push her plan to break up Ric and Ava. She told Cody to inform Ava that Lucky had left town, hoping it would cause tension between Ava and Ric. Meanwhile, Ava discovered Ric had lied about a trip to Beecher’s Corner, raising her suspicions.

At the hospital, Liz told Ric she didn’t have time for him. Ric visited Martin, who wanted to sue Tracy. Ric said the case was weak and asked for a USD 15,000 retainer, which Martin couldn’t afford. Lucas informed Martin that his insurance had lapsed.

Alexis met with Liz to thank her for not reporting Kristina. Liz understood that Kristina had been through a lot. Later, Ric overheard Alexis trying to say something more to Liz.

Elsewhere, Sonny talked to Natalia, who gave him access to evidence against Jenz. She said she trusted him with her future. Sonny promised to protect her. He later told Laura he wouldn’t sell his piers to Sidwell, calling him a dangerous man.

