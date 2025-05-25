Jin would 'give a kidney' to precious BTS members if they're sick, singer's remark 'truly breaks' fans

BTS’ Jin has once again touched the hearts of fans across the globe, not through music or performance this time, but through his words. During his special appearance on the Japanese variety program Since Those Days, hosted by Arashi’s Masaki Aiba, Jin offered a rare moment of reflection. He shared a heartfelt glimpse into how deeply he values his fellow BTS members.

The episode featured a warm and personal journey through Kyoto. With the theme ‘Kyoto Gourmet Journey,’ the episode followed Aiba and Jin as they explored the cultural and culinary richness of Japan. Their first stop was a stylish ramen restaurant recently listed in the Michelin Guide Kyoto-Osaka 2025. The two bonded over the fusion of art and food. Amid steaming bowls of noodles, the pair engaged in honest conversations about their lives over the past months.

Next, the two visited a charming local candy shop. There, Aiba introduced Jin to Dagashi. It is a nostalgic Japanese snack that has been a part of childhoods for generations. This light-hearted stop quickly turned into something more sentimental as both stars opened up about their early years, the pressures of debuting young. They also discussed what ultimately led them to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

In one of the most poignant parts of the show, Aiba guided Jin through a traditional Japanese tea ceremony. It was Jin’s first time participating in the ritual. But the moment that left fans deeply emotional came during a casual yet sincere exchange between the two stars.

Aiba asked Jin a simple question: “What does the team mean to Jin?” Jin, known for his sense of humor and calm presence, surprised everyone with a raw and vulnerable response. “I think the team is made up of people who can make up for the things I lack,” he said softly.

“They’re the ones who give me strength. If a member said they were sick, I think I’d even be willing to give them a kidney. That’s how precious they are to me.”

The honesty in Jin’s answer instantly resonated with ARMY, BTS’ global fanbase. Many took to social media to express how touched they were, with some fans sharing how his words reminded them why BTS’ bond has always felt so special. The clip of Jin’s heartfelt quote quickly went viral, with translations spreading across platforms.

This episode marks the second time Jin and Aiba have reunited on Since Those Days. Their previous meeting on the same program in 2024 had also been well received. Fans praised their natural chemistry and thoughtful conversations.

Currently, Jin and J-Hope are the only BTS members who have completed their mandatory military service. The rest of the members: RM, V, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook, are all set to finish their service in June 2025.

