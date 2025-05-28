‘He’s a fool’: BTS' Jin cries over J-Hope's words for him in last Run Jin episode but it's not what you think

BTS member Jin wrapped up Run Jin with its 36th and final episode's broadcast on May 27. The conclusion of the beloved variety show left fans with a tinge of sadness. To congratulate Jin on a successful run of the show, the crew prepared a warm farewell video, with a standout segment featuring J-Hope. The surprise video clearly caught him off guard, and he looked visibly emotional as he listened to J-Hope's heartfelt words.

J-Hope's surprise video tribute for Jin

Jin was already moved by the Run Jin crew's prepared video tribute; however, with the arrival of J-Hope on screen, his happiness knew no bounds. J-Hope's calm voiceover and a video compilation of Jin's chaotic moments made for a perfect combo. The BTS rapper started with "Our Seokjin hyung (older brother)" and said that he was the kind of person who always tried to make others laugh. In J-Hope's eyes, Jin was someone who always put others before him.

He also mentioned Jin's unparalleled love for BTS ARMYs. Referring to the viewers, J-Hope said that they might have had fun watching the show, but they were unaware of the tireless hard work of Jin that went on behind it. "He (Jin) always thought long and hard about what he could do to make ARMY happy. He really is a fool who thinks only about ARMY," said J-Hope. He further talked of Jin trying his best to hold on even in tough moments. He concluded by thanking Jin for making everyone happy.

Jin's reaction to J-Hope's surprise video

At first, Jin went like, "J-Hope, what are you doing here?" and was all smiles. However, as the video progressed, he looked more and more emotional and seemed on the verge of tearing up. He tried hard to control his tears as J-Hope pointed out his distinct characteristics. It showcased the deep love and respect the BTS members shared for each other. Fans also mirrored J-Hope's sentiments by stating, "We truly appreciate your sincere efforts to bring comfort and encouragement to ARMY.”

