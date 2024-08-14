7 movies like The Handmaiden you need to watch for a thrilling experience in romance

If you’re captivated by the lush, intricate world of The Handmaiden, you're in for a treat with these seven enthralling films. Movies like The Handmaiden weave thrilling tales of romance and suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Dive into the mesmerizing complexities of Burning and Scarlet Innocence, or experience the intense emotional journey of Our Love Story. From the haunting allure of The Housemaid and the gripping narrative of Decision to Leave to the chilling drama of Innocent Thing and the intriguing layers of Camping, these films promise to deliver a riveting blend of romance and intrigue.

7 movies like The Handmaiden to watch for a tummy-tickling chilly experience

1. The Housemaid

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Jung Jae, Youn Yuh Jung, Seo Woo

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romantic, psychological-thriller

The Housemaid is a gripping remake of Kim Ki Young's classic, blending erotic tension with psychological turmoil. Directed by Im Sang Soo, the film delves into the dark side of desire as Eun Yi, portrayed by Jeon Do Yeon, becomes ensnared in a treacherous love triangle with her wealthy employers.

The story spirals into a harrowing exploration of betrayal and revenge, culminating in a shocking climax that leaves viewers questioning the price of passion and power. It's a provocative, unforgettable cinematic experience.

2. Scarlet Innocence

Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Esom, Park So Young, Kim Hee Won

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Romantic, thriller

Scarlet Innocence is a hauntingly modern remake of the Korean folktale Simcheongga, delving deep into themes of betrayal, revenge, and redemption. Jung Woo Sung stars as a disgraced professor whose affair with the naive Deok Yi, played by Esom, spirals into a tragic sequence of events.

As their lives intertwine with deception and dark secrets, the film explores the devastating effects of their past choices, culminating in a resolution that leaves both characters forever changed. The film's intense drama and emotional depth make it a gripping watch.

3. Innocent Thing

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jo Bo Ah

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Romantic, thriller

Innocent Thing unravels the dark descent of obsession through the lens of an illicit crush gone awry. Directed by Kim Tae Kyun, the film stars Jang Hyuk as Joon Ki, a respected PE teacher who finds himself at the center of a dangerous infatuation.

Jo Bo Ah's performance as Young Eun, a student whose innocent affection evolves into a chilling obsession, fuels the tension. As her fixation spirals out of control, the line between adoration and madness blurs, leading to a gripping and unsettling climax.

4. Our Love Story

Cast: Lee Sang Hee, Ryu Sung Young

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romantic, drama

Our Love Story, directed by Lee Hyun Ju, delicately captures the blossoming romance between two women navigating the complexities of their emotions. Yoon Ju, a reserved fine arts student, encounters the enigmatic bartender Ji Soo while on a quest for inspiration.

As Yoon Ju's guarded heart gradually opens up, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to Ji Soo’s magnetic presence. Their burgeoning connection is portrayed with sensitivity and authenticity, making for a poignant exploration of love and self-discovery amidst the backdrop of artistic ambition.

5. Camping

Cast: Min Seo Chae, Kim Chang Jo, Ji Dae Han

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romantic, thriller

In Kim Joo Man's Camping, a seemingly serene outdoor adventure quickly spirals into a harrowing ordeal. Sun Young, an advertising professional, embarks on a camping trip with her friend Eun Mi and the smitten Young Sik.

Their hike takes a dark turn when they encounter Tae Ho, a sinister figure with a deadly secret and illegal drug operations. As Sun Young’s tranquil getaway transforms into a nightmare, she and her companions must navigate threats from both TaeHo and a menacing group in pursuit of him.

6. Burning

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Steve Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Psychological, drama

the eyes of Jong Su, a struggling writer who reconnects with an old acquaintance, Hae Mi, and her enigmatic companion, Ben.

As Jong Su becomes increasingly entangled in Ben's unsettling behavior and Hae Mi's disappearance, his paranoia and suspicion ignite a chilling spiral. This gripping adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s Barn Burning explores themes of class, jealousy, and the haunting ambiguity of human motives, culminating in a shocking and fiery climax.

7. Decision to Leave

Cast: Tang Wei, Park Hae Il

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Neo-noir, romantic, mystery

In Decision to Leave, directed by Park Chan Wook, a taut psychological thriller weaves a tale of forbidden love and moral ambiguity. Detective Jang Hae Jun, investigating a man’s mysterious death, finds himself drawn to the enigmatic widow, Song Seo Rae.

As his obsession deepens, he uncovers unsettling truths that blur the line between guilt and innocence. This haunting, beautifully crafted film explores the intersections of passion, duty, and deception, culminating in a devastating climax that leaves both the heart and mind in turmoil.

In conclusion, movies like The Handmaiden offer a captivating blend of romance and suspense that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Films such as Burning, Scarlet Innocence, and Decision to Leave dive deep into the complexities of human desire and deception, crafting narratives that are as intricate as they are enthralling.

Our Love Story and The Housemaid provide compelling takes on forbidden romance and psychological intrigue, while Innocent Thing and Camping deliver their own unique twists on love and betrayal. For a thrilling cinematic journey, these films promise to weave unforgettable tales of passion and peril.

