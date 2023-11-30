7 revelations by Rani Mukerji-Kajol on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8 are perfect mix of fun and emotions

The laughter-filled sixth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 recently premiered, featuring the dynamic duo of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the heroines from Karan Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In his trademark wit, Karan introduced Kajol as the actress who redefined the romance genre in Indian cinema, while dubbing Rani as the 'rani of The Romantics.'

The episode turned back the clock as the trio reminisced about various moments from their iconic film, leaving us in splits. Alongside the laughter, they delved into their bonds and shared some lesser-known but exciting revelations. Here are seven gems from the episode that added an extra layer of intrigue for viewers.

1. Kajol asked Karan Johar to scream at her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot

Karan Johar kicked off the conversation by reminiscing about a heartwarming incident from the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He shared how, during the initial days of filming with Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the latter invited him to her vanity van with a unique proposition. Kajol, in her candid style, suggested, "You know Karan, you are a bit soft, you will get intimidated. It's a big set, you need to show you are in control, you are the director, though you are only 24 years old. So why don't you scream at me loudly? And if you manage to do that, everybody will be like ‘Woah, you’ve to take this director seriously.'"

Karan found her offer endearing, though he didn't go through with screaming at her, considering it a bit much for day one with such a prominent movie star. This incident provides a charming glimpse into the bond shared between them and left us in awe.

2. Karan Johar once snatched food from Rani Mukerji’s hand

A humorous anecdote about Karan Johar snatching a plate of breakfast from Rani Mukerji during the shoot of KKHH, was shared on the show. Karan had advised Rani to shed some weight as she was slated to wear a short orange skirt in Mauritius. However, instead of losing the intended 4-5 kilos, Rani had gained weight.

Amusingly, Karan divulged that they went to the extent of instructing room service not to provide any food for Rani, with her own mother being in on this weight loss plan. The dramatic retelling of this incident left us in stitches, showcasing the lighthearted camaraderie that prevailed during the filming of the iconic movie.

3. Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra were once called a ‘lovely couple’

Karan Johar shared a hilarious incident from the wardrobe shopping of KKHH in London. Karan and Manish Malhotra had traveled to the UK to shop for Tina and Anjali's clothes. The twist in the tale came when Karan revealed that Rani's now-husband, Aditya Chopra, was setting up the Yash Raj Films office in the UK at that time, partnering with Anil Thadani. They all had rented a two-bedroom apartment.

Karan recounted a comical moment when the concierge of the building mistook them - Aditya and Anil in corporate attire leaving in the morning, and Karan and Manish with their shopping bags following. The concierge innocently remarked to Adi, "You all are both such lovely couples," leaving Adi in utter shock. The revelation sparked laughter amongst the trio and was the most funny highlight of the episode.

4. Rani Mukerji and Kajol were not very close to each other

Rani Mukerji and Kajol, despite being related, weren't particularly close in the past. Shedding light on their evolving relationship, Rani disclosed during the conversation that their interactions were infrequent, and she shared a closer bond with Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji. Conversely, Kajol was more connected with the male members of the family.

Rani reflected on how their dynamic started to change after the passing of their fathers. She shared, "When you go through tough times, when you go through loss in the family in terms of people you love, I think that's when everybody comes closer."

The maturity and honesty behind the revelation showcased the depth of their relationship, and the genuine understanding that emerged during challenging times undoubtedly touched hearts.

5. Kajol turned down three popular movies

A role you turned down that later became a huge hit: 3 Idiots, Mohra, Dil To Pagal Hai, lots of films

6. Rani Mukerji reveals reason behind absence on social media

Rani said, “Because I really can’t show my personal life on social media and I feel that if a celebrity or an actor or anybody is on social media, it’s our duty to be able to show all aspects of our life, And if i can’t do that then I rather not be on it.”

7. Rani Mukerji’s best on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

Among Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan, Rani revealed that she considered her best chemistry with SRK.

