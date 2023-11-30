Koffee with Karan 8 latest episode: Fans love Rani Mukerji-Kajol’s 'hilarious' relationship with Karan Johar

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 brought together the leading ladies of Karan Johar's debut directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Rani Mukerji and Kajol. The dynamic duo graced the show with their presence, engaging in candid and entertaining conversations. Their infectious laughter and energy added a delightful touch to the episode, leaving viewers thoroughly amused.

Netizens who tuned in didn't hold back, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions about the episode.

Netizens review Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Koffee with Karan 8 episode

Fans flocked to Twitter to pour out their reactions following the November 30 release of the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. The discussions spanned various topics, from delving into Rani Mukerji and Kajol's relationship, to their husbands, Aditya Chopra and Ajay Devgn, to insights about their kids.

The camaraderie between the actresses and host Karan Johar struck a chord with viewers, with one fan aptly labeling it as a reunion of three friends. The quiz segment earned a special mention for its hilarity. Amidst the banter, there was a sentiment of missing Shah Rukh Khan in the mix.

One fan said, “Rani & Kajol were hilarious throughout. I love that they weren’t being politically correct & stayed candid! Quiz made my stomach hurt from laughing. Like @itsKajolD said be your authentic self as everyone else is taken. Queens for a reason! #KoffeeWithKaran #RaniMukerji #Kajol.”

Another person wrote, “It is undoubtedly the best episode ever across all seasons of #KoffeeWithKaran! The buzzer round was hilarious especially when both #rani and #kajol do not remember Rani’s special appearance on #K3G. A must-watch episode.”

A user exclaimed, “Oh God... I need time to breathe... Haven't laughed so hard for a #KoffeeWithKaran episode in recent times. #Kajol and #Rani were on fire. A candid conversation, a boisterous game, a zingy rapid fire. Today's episode felt like three friends having a reunion after a long time."

A tweet read, “What a fab epi. Laughed so much at 1 in the night. So much honesty, fun & the bond they share with #KaranJohar is (heart emoji). Finally it felt like #KWK vibe. I wish #ShahRukhKhan could be there, atleast video message hi daal dete yaar. Team 90s rock! #KoffeeWithKaran #Kajol #RaniMukerji.”

Another fan expressed, “The latest Koffee with Karan episode with Rani and Kajol feels like a literal kitty party. All three of them were having so much fun and laughter. P.S. Rani Mukerjee my all time fav. I Love watching her so much!!! #KoffeeWithKaran.”

All episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

