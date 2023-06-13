Anushka Sharma sparks a debate with an Instagram poll on her breakfast dilemma, which we can all relate to!

Out of the blue, when a celebrity seeks the advice of fans and followers for a quandary as simple as deciding what to eat for breakfast, what could you possibly make out of it? And more importantly, when the celebrity is Anushka Sharma, one cannot help but wonder why!

Of all people, when Anushka Sharma, who never fails to make healthy and sustainable lifestyle choices, suddenly urged her fans to help her get out of a dilemma, our curiosity just shot through the roof!

Post her yoga session today, the actress took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her breakfast puzzle. In a cryptic message, she mentioned how she wished making a healthy breakfast choice was easy for once. And we can all relate, can’t we? It's not an easy feat to find the perfect breakfast. This morning, Anushka reached out to fans on Instagram for breakfast ideas that suit her incredibly busy lifestyle. And fans and followers have weighed in with their opinions!

Some fans are also speculating. Is the poll a hint of something exciting in the works from the multifaceted celebrity? Her stories sparked speculators’ debate on a possible new launch - a health food brand by Anushka herself? These are only a bunch of speculations and only the actress can tell what exactly is brewing!

Recently, Anushka Sharma made a spectacular debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a beige embellished off-shoulder gown and diamond jewellery. On the work front, she was last seen in a cameo appearance in her home production Qala, released on Netflix. She will soon return to the big screen with the upcoming Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress.

Anushka has been an advocate of health and fitness amidst her jet-setting schedule. But this particular behind-the-scenes culinary riddle has left us utterly curious. What will she do to finally get out of the daily maze of breakfast options? Will she finally give in to her cravings or make a tough call? What does she really desire to kick-start her mornings? Honestly, we can all relate and would love to know the answer! Guess we just have to wait and watch for now.