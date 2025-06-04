The Raja Saab: Has Prabhas cut down his fees from Rs 150 crore for horror comedy after Adipurush's debacle?

Prabhas has got his hands full at the moment, courtesy of his lineup of upcoming films. The Rebel Star recently made headlines as the release date of his much-anticipated romantic comedy horror film, The Raja Saab, was announced. After a few months of delay, the rom-com will finally be released on December 5.

Did Prabhas reduce his fees for The Raja Saab?

According to a Siasat report, the Rebel star may have reduced his fees by Rs 50 crores for the Maruthi directorial. It is believed that the Telugu actor made this decision following the underwhelming response to his film Adipurush, which was backed by the same production house, People Media Factory.

Coming to The Raja Saab, Prabhas, who usually charges Rs. 150 crores for a film, is taking Rs. 100 crores for this upcoming venture.

The Raja Saab was postponed from April 2025

For the uninitiated, The Raja Saab was first scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10. Despite the excitement of fans regarding its release, the film was delayed due to pending VFX work at the post-production stage.

And now, after 8 months, the movie is back on track for a December 2025 theatrical release.

What is the storyline of The Raja Saab?

This marks the first project ever where Prabhas debuts in the genre of horror-comedy movies. From the first few glimpses and posters of the film, it is evident that the actor has gone beyond his usual to pull off such a charming role.

Speaking about the storyline of the film, The Raja Saab centres around the life of a man who has been eyeing an ancestral property for a long time, with the hopes of turning it into a profitable investment.

However, as he proceeds with his plan, the man is shocked to learn about the hidden secrets of the place, which truly indicate that the place holds much more than meets the eye.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Besides The Raja Saab, the actor has another interesting film, PrabhasHanu, in the lineup. The film is reportedly titled Fauji.

On the other hand, he has the much-controversial project Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Besides, the actor will also be making a special and extended cameo role in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Furthermore, sequels work for Salaar 2 and Kalki 2 are also said to be in the works once the Rebel star finishes his impending projects at hand.

