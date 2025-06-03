‘Tough taskmaster hai’: Javed Akhtar REACTS to working with kids Zoya-Farhan and we bet you don’t want to miss this

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has been a prominent figure in the industry for several decades. From working with 90s directors to working with his children, he has done it all. He is also quite open about his thoughts and doesn’t shy away from speaking his heart out. Recently, he opened up about working with his children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. He also called Zoya a ‘tough taskmaster’.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Javed Akhtar opened up on working with his children and said, “Kaam karna apne bachho ke liye bada mushkil hai.”

He further added, “Dusro ke liye kaam karna asaan hai, apne bachho ke liye bada mushkil hain. Unko aisa nahi hai ki hamara baap hain toh hum kuch kahe nahin. Humein toh kuch kehna hi hain. Zoya tough taskmaster hai.” (It’s easier to work for others; working for your own children is very difficult. They don’t think, ‘He’s our father, so we won’t say anything.’ In fact, they feel they must say something. Zoya is a tough taskmaster).

Although both Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar have made their mark as filmmakers, they gravitate toward very different genres. Reflecting on this, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar praised them as smart storytellers and noted that their filmmaking styles are distinctly unique. He added that while both are successful in their own right, neither could make a film quite like the other.

For the unversed, Zoya Akhtar is known for some hit films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is both an actor and a director. He has played pivotal roles in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rock On!! and more. Making a directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, he is gearing up for his next directorial, Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He will also be seen in 120 Bahadur.

