Aamir Khan has a surprise! Taare Zameen Par to stream free on YouTube but here's the catch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is gearing up for the sequel of the hit film Taare Zameen Par, titled Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is all set to hit the theaters on June 20, 2025. Ahead of its release, the actor drops a surprise, and fans can’t keep calm. He confirmed that Taare Zameen Par will be available to stream for free on YouTube. But there’s a catch. He added that it will only be available for a week or two.

Yes, you heard that right! According to Bollywood Hungama, at the Taare Zameen Par Fan Meetup, the host talked about a boat scene from the film and asked Aamir Khan if the photograph in the room is of his mom and dad. The actor refuted it, saying he doesn’t know whose parents are in the pic, and it might be Amole Gupte’s.

The host then added that he wanted to show the scene, but since the 2007 classic isn’t available on any streaming platform, he couldn’t. Hearing this, Aamir admitted that it’s not available to watch online and dropped a big surprise.

He shared, “Ek kaam karte hai, I have started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talkies. I’ll tell my team that let’s upload Taare Zameen Par there free of cost.” The actor further added that, “It can be available for 1-2 weeks.”

Aamir Khan also praised his co-star, Darsheel, during the event, as per the portal. He shared that when he used to explain the scene, the little boy used to dance all the time. However, the actor wasn’t affected as he knew Darsheel was fully absorbing everything. He added that the moment they called for a take, he would immediately switch to his character.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is a sports comedy-drama film and is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Apart from Aamir Khan, it also features Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka and penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

