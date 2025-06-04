Shah Rukh Khan is very present in our lives reveals Ananya Panday, lauds him as ‘amazing’ dad to Suhana, Aryan and AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the country. Not just in India, but he has a huge fan base globally. He has impressed netizens with his impeccable acting skills, his kindness, his bond with family and friends, and more. SRK's daughter Suhana Khan shares a close friendship with actress and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. Now, the Kesari Chapter 2 actress opened up about the superstar and shared that he is very involved in their lives. She also praised him for being an amazing father to Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam.

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Ananya Panday lauded Shah Rukh Khan and shared, "I think the way Shah Rukh Khan handles his personal and professional life, there's no one like him. While growing up, I saw firsthand what an amazing father he is to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and the way he's been with all of us.'

Further talking about their bond, the Call Me Bae actress added, "He would train us all for our sports day and taekwondo competitions. He was very, very present in what was happening in our lives. Even now, he wants to know what we're doing and is very involved."

Ananya Panday also shared that the King actor has a rare ability to make people feel like the most important person in the room, and added that there's truly no one quite like him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is all set to reunite with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. A poster for the film was recently shared, and Rumi (Ananya) and Ray (Kartik) were seen sharing a kiss behind a passport in the first poster.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film King with his daughter Suhana Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and more in pivotal roles.

