IPL 2025 Finals: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty celebrate RCB’s win

The IPL 2025 fever mania came to an end with a grand finish to the season this year. Amid a nail-biting final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli’s team emerged victorious and lifted the trophy.

Ever since, social media has been filled with tons of messages from celebrities, fans, and all cricket lovers who have been congratulating RCB for bringing home such an honor after a wait of 18 years.

Mahesh Babu says RCB’s win is written in stars

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu dropped a post on Twitter congratulating the winning team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His post also carried a special mention of the ace player Virat Kohli, who enthusiastically lifted the winning trophy.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “All heart….All class….All #18. This win was written in the stars… Congratulations @imVkohli and Team RCB on this historic win…”

Rishab Shetty is full of pride as RCB lifts the IPL trophy after 18 years

Kannada star and National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty also celebrated RCB’s win at the IPL 2025 finals. He took to X and shared a picture of the entire team, who posed with the stunning trophy on a dais.

The actor penned a note, adding how it had been nothing less than a dream-come-true moment for all RCB fans to witness this team become winners after 18 years of waiting.

Rishab wrote, “This time the cup is ours, the dream we have been waiting for for so many years has come true! The eyes are very happy, the chest is full of pride! Heartfelt congratulations to the entire RCB team..”

Rashmika Mandanna fangirl moment for RCB as she ‘smells victory’ in air

National crush Rashmika Mandanna also celebrated RCB’s win at the IPL 2025. The diva took to her IG stories and shared a picture of the entire team.

The Pushpa 2 starlet captioned it as “It smells like victory in here #RCB.”

