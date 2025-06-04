Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma PK 2 in the making? Thug Life Economics Oh My Dog Dipika Kakar Thug Life Advance Report Dipika Kakar Vibhu K Raghave No Entry 2 Elvish Yadav

IPL 2025 Finals: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty celebrate RCB’s win

The Indian Premier League got a well-rounded finish as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged victorious for this season after 18 years.

By Srijony Das
Updated on Jun 04, 2025  |  11:51 AM IST |  12K
IPL 2025 Finals: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty celebrate RCB’s win
IPL 2025 Finals: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty celebrate RCB’s win (PC: Celebs on Instagram)

The IPL 2025 fever mania came to an end with a grand finish to the season this year. Amid a nail-biting final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli’s team emerged victorious and lifted the trophy.

Ever since, social media has been filled with tons of messages from celebrities, fans, and all cricket lovers who have been congratulating RCB for bringing home such an honor after a wait of 18 years.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu says RCB’s win is written in stars

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu dropped a post on Twitter congratulating the winning team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His post also carried a special mention of the ace player Virat Kohli, who enthusiastically lifted the winning trophy.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “All heart….All class….All #18. This win was written in the stars… Congratulations @imVkohli and Team RCB on this historic win…”

Mahesh

Rishab Shetty is full of pride as RCB lifts the IPL trophy after 18 years

Kannada star and National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty also celebrated RCB’s win at the IPL 2025 finals. He took to X and shared a picture of the entire team, who posed with the stunning trophy on a dais.

The actor penned a note, adding how it had been nothing less than a dream-come-true moment for all RCB fans to witness this team become winners after 18 years of waiting.

Advertisement

Rishab wrote, “This time the cup is ours, the dream we have been waiting for for so many years has come true! The eyes are very happy, the chest is full of pride! Heartfelt congratulations to the entire RCB team..”

Rishab

Rashmika Mandanna fangirl moment for RCB as she ‘smells victory’ in air

National crush Rashmika Mandanna also celebrated RCB’s win at the IPL 2025. The diva took to her IG stories and shared a picture of the entire team. 

Rashmika

The Pushpa 2 starlet captioned it as “It smells like victory in here #RCB.”

ALSO READ: Siddu Jonalagadda returns Rs 4.75 crore in fees to producers due to losses from his movie Jack?

Credits: Mahesh Babu, Rishab Shetty on X, Rashmika Mandanna IG
About The Author
Srijony Das

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla.  Before joining Pinkvilla in 2024, Srij...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles