How did Genelia Deshmukh come on board Sitaare Zameen Par? It has 'interesting' Aamir Khan connection

As fans are gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan seems to be on his toes to promote it. There has been considerable chatter and hype surrounding this film since its announcement. And now, after the trailer and songs are out, the excitement is only building up. Amidst all this, there is an interesting fact that we bet most of you didn't know. It was Mr. Perfectionist himself who suggested Genelia Deshmukh's name for the female lead, and now we are all hooked to watch this fresh jodi on the silver screen.

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Sitaare Zameen par director R.S. Prasanna spoke about the surprising casting of Genelia Deshmukh in the film. Talking to Vickey Lalwani, the director revealed that it was Aamir Khan who suggested her name when they were thinking about the female lead.

Talking about how Genelia Deshmukh came on board, Prasanna revealed that when he and Aamir Khan were discussing names, the Laal Singh Chaddha star suggested her name. He told R.S. that Riteish Deshmukh is his good friend, and he recently met the husband-wife duo, where the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actress expressed her desire to make a comeback in films.

Narrating the story, Prasanna stated that the heroine in Sitaare Zameen Par is a very beautiful character. He compared the female lead of this film to that of his previous film, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. He further listed the qualities the heroine of his upcoming movie possessed and said, "This character was again today's Indian woman with that mix of vulnerability and strength."

Advertisement

To this, the director recalled saying, "I said sir ye to bahut interesting hai, kyuki aap jab movie dekhoge to usme lot of nuances hai and it's a very tough role to play, which she has done very well. I think Genelia ke andar itna life hai itna positivity hai itna joy hai she lights up the screen. It was a delight working with her."

This film is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Apart from Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, it also features Dolly Ahluwalia, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka and penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan has a surprise! Taare Zameen Par to stream free on YouTube but here's the catch