Chic, bold, timeless: Taapsee Pannu shines in Vogue Eyewear’s 50th-anniversary campaign

Fashionistas, it’s time to rise and shine because we have some exciting news that will color your world pretty! Get ready to throw some shade and frame your fabulous style with Vogue Eyewear.

A leading global fashion eyewear brand, Vogue Eyewear is loved for its chic and stylish designs. With its diverse range of offerings, it empowers you to elevate your style and stay in tune with the latest fashion trends from around the world. As an inspiring, creative, and inclusive brand, it embraces individuals who not only follow fashion trends but embody them as an attitude.

Vogue Eyewear’s 50 years of fabulousness

Over its course of 50 glorious years, Vogue Eyewear has celebrated influential fashion muses and empowered women like Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, and now, Taapsee Pannu and Hailey Bieber, giving them the freedom to express their unique take on fashion.

To honor its remarkable journey, Vogue Eyewear is dedicating its 50th-anniversary celebrations to all the women who have influenced the way we look at the world since 1973. The campaign is filled with fun and personal expressions of what it means to be in vogue. The Anniversary Capsule collection features the brand's best-selling styles, revamped with a vibrant Hot Pink color, embracing the essence of rebellion, inclusion, belonging, and identity. The brand even introduces a futuristic new 3D metallic bubble-letter logo exclusively for the anniversary campaign.

Taapsee exudes chic and flamboyant vibes as she flaunts a specially curated collection created for the anniversary occasion. The special-edition collection is fun, and versatile, and has a colorful range that is inspired by each decade, including the original stars and bold glamor of the '70s, the easy-to-wear looks of the Y2K generation, and the glam-chic retro shapes of the 2000s.

0VO5481S

Bold and glamorous, these retro-inspired sunglasses are crafted with extra elegant metal finishing and tactile braid effect on temples.

0VO4270

Distinct retro-inspired polygon-shaped eyeglasses with specially crafted deco temples and trendy contrasting acetate inserts on the front for a modern twist. The eyeglasses are perfect for an old-school vibe.

0VO5409S

These irregular-shaped bestseller sunglasses come in Ivory -Tortoise front color and signature 50th Anniversary pink temples. The combination of bold temples with tortoise details and gradient lenses creates an 80's glam appeal.

Vogue Eyewear has just the perfect accessory for the superstar within all of you. Whether you like to flaunt your nerdy side or go all out with self-confidence, there is no better way to say it than a pair of shades! Embrace your inner superstar and confidently shine in your unique fashion journey.