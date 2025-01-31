Deva: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi director duo Raj & DK extend good wishes to ‘rocking’ actor; say THIS about action thriller
As Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's anticipated actioner released today, his Farzi director duo Raj & DK extended good wishes to ‘rocking’ actor. They also stated that the film looks phenomenal.
Earlier today, January 31, 2025, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s most-anticipated action-thriller, Deva was released on big screens. Social media has been buzzing with positive reviews of Rosshan Andrrews’ debut Hindi film and the performances by the star cast. Shahid’s Farzi director duo Raj & DK also gave a shoutout to the ‘rocking’ actor and stated that the movie looks impressive. Check it out!
Soon after Shahid Kapoor’s Deva made its way to cinemas today, his Farzi director duo Raj & DK extended good wishes to the ‘rocking actor’. Sharing the captivating poster of Rosshan Andrrews’ movie, they wrote, “All the best @shahidkapoor You look rocking and the film looks kick*ss!! Go kill it!! (red heart and hugging face emojis).”
Raj & DK give a shoutout to Shahid Kapoor for Deva:
Deva Movie Review and Release LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer aims for Rs 5 crore start; Farzi directors Raj & DK give shoutout