Deva Opening Day Box Office: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's cop actioner takes dull start; earns Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, has finally been released today in cinemas. The cop action thriller has taken a dull start at the box office.

Deva records a Poor opening; nets Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1

Marking the directorial debut of Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva couldn't post the much-needed opening figure on its release day. The Shahid Kapoor starrer collected in the vicinity of Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.75 crore net on its opening day. The movie will have to show some magical jumps over the weekend in order to put up a healthy total.

The movie is also facing Sky Force, which is pumped up with heavy offers on ticket prices. Thankfully, the makers of Deva haven't taken any such route as of now. It's hold in the coming days will be very crucial to decide its fate at the box office.

Deva opens lower than Shahid Kapoor's previous release

Deva met with mixed to average word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which is a major concern for the makers. Moreover, the poor opening of Deva can also be seen as a result of being a REMAKE. For the unversed, Deva is an official adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews’ 2013 released movie Mumbai Police.

The movie couldn't even beat the opening-day collection of Shahid Kapoor's previous release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jeeya. The robotic romantic drama, co-starring Kriti Sanon, collected Rs 6.50 crore on its debut day in 2024 and emerged as a successful venture.

Deva is available in Theaters

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor's Deva is now available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch Deva in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.