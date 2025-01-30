Deva: Shahid Kapoor 'makes the greatest therapist' claims his co-star Pooja Hegde as she talks about their 40-minute car ride
Pooja Hegde accompanied Shahid Kapoor on a 40-minute car ride for an interview organized for their upcoming movie, Deva. During the journey, the celebs spoke about their profession, work opportunities, and life in general. Their conversation ended up becoming so insightful that she declared her co-star ‘the greatest therapist.’
During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress stated that by the end of their chat, she told the Vivah actor that this was a great therapy session for her. “Shahid makes the greatest therapist,” she exclaimed, adding that they had a very heart-to-heart conversation about life, films, what they want to do as actors and opportunities.
By the end of it, Pooja Hegde told Shahid not to send her the bill for the eye-opening and amazing session they had while on their way to the interview. Revealing more about their chit-chat in the vehicle, the Dil Maange More actor stated that Hegde wants to do ‘acting waali films’ from now on, and that’s what she has been telling Shahid about.
“Main bata raha hun yeh 40 minute isne mujhe pakaya hai ‘acting waali film karni hai, acting waali film karni hai’. Toh dedo yaar isko. (I am telling you the entire 40 minutes she told me that she wants to do more acting in movies.)” Kapoor stated. Pooja was quick to admit to that and asked people to listen to “one of the greatest actors we have.”
For the unknown, Deva is director Rosshan Andrrews’s first Hindi film. Backed by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films, and Malvika Khatri, the action thriller also features Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma. The film will hit big screens across India on January 31, 2025.
