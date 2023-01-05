Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: SRK’s gift on Deepika Padukone’s birthday, Janhvi-Shikhar partying and more

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani hosted a private dinner party at their lavish house in Bandra on Wednesday night. The Kapoor clan was seen making their way to the party in style. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and wife Antara were seen arriving for the dinner. But it was Janhvi who caught everyone's attention. She arrived with Shikhar in the same car. When the paparazzi tried to capture them, Janhvi was seen blushing and hiding her face.