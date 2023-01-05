EXCLUSIVE: Maidaan to release on May 12; Ajay Devgn calls the sport drama ‘one of his career best films’

Having delivering two of the biggest money spinners of 2020 and 2022 – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Drishyam 2 – Ajay Devgn is present in the best phase of his career. His line up ahead looks sorted with films falling in diverse genre, justifying his lineage of being one of Hindi cinema’s finest actors. The actor recently completed shooting for the Amit Sharma directed sport drama, Maidaan , which is a biopic of former Indian coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. It chronicles the golden era of Indian football – 1950 to 1965 - when India went ahead to win gold medal at the Olympics. The film was slated to release on February 17, 2023.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios have collectively decided to bring the film on a new date. We hear, the much- awaited sport drama is now all set to hit the big screen on May 12, 2023. Ajay Devgn EXCLUSIVELY confirms the development to Pinkvilla saying, “Maidaan is one of my best films. We (the producers, the director & all actors) think it needs a big and proper release. The film’s VFX is being handled by international studios and we want everything to align properly. Keeping the best interests of the film in mind, we have now decided to release the film on 12th May 2023.”

Maidaan is touted to be one of Ajay’s best performances till date, and the team has shown immense confident on the film’s content through the pandemic. The VFX work is going on in full swing to recreate the era gone by, as the film's core team wants to create an uncompromised cinematic experience of this sport drama for the viewers. Earlier last year in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor had opened up about Maidaan. The producer had said, “Mind you, I watched the film without the soul of it, which are the matches, as we shot them very recently. I feel, it’s going to be a landmark film in Ajay Devgn’s career. According to me, it’s his best performance till date and Amit Sharma too has excelled from Tevar to Badhaai Ho and now Maidaan.”

He had also promised ample of drama in this film set against the backdrop of football with some unbelievable true events. “The good thing about Maidaan is that today’s generation doesn’t know what Indian football has achieved over the years. In Melbourne Olympic, we lost at a semi-final by self-goal. There are many such surprises in the screenplay. And our film won’t be just football, football, football – it has got a lot of emotions involving the players and families,” Boney Kapoor had said.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film line up

Talking of Ajay Devgn, the actor will next be seen in his own directorial, Bholaa, which is touted to be a big scale action entertainer in 3D. The teaser of the film has already spiked interest among the audience, and Devgn plans to surprise one and all with various assets in the months to come by, leading to the film’s release on March 30, 2023. It pairs him with Tabu again after Drishyam 2 and also features Abhishek Bachchan in a guest appearance. In January, Ajay starts shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming romantic thriller, which is gearing up for a June 2023 release. He has multiple other films lined up to go on floors this year, and more details shall be revealed at the right time.

Maidaan is Amit Sharma’s next after the National Award Winning, Badhaai Ho. The music and background score of Maidaan is done by AR Rahman, whereas story is written by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Saiwyn Quadras. And for those you missed it, here’s another reminder. The Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, Maidaan, is now all set to hit the big screen on May 12, 2023.