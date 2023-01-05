Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic's new pics go VIRAL: 5 images of the rumoured couple that made headlines

Actress Disha Patani never fails to impress with her on-point social media game. She enjoys a massive fan following and her posts go viral soon after she shares them on social media. She also keeps treating fans with her bikini pictures from her exotic vacays. Lately, she has been hitting headlines for her rumoured romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Reportedly, the actress was in a steady relationship with Tiger Shroff but the duo has now parted ways. However, none of them have officially confirmed or denied the same. Amid the reports of their alleged break up, Disha's cozy pictures with Aleksandar are going viral on the Internet. Recently, he took to Instagram and set the Internet on fire with mushy pictures with the actress. Here's looking at the 5 times Disha and Aleksandar's posts grabbed everyone's attention amid her breakup rumours with Tiger. Krishna Shroff reacts to Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic's latest pictures

On Wednesday, Aleksandar posted pictures with Disha on his handle. In the pictures, Disha looked hot in a black lacy top featuring a plunging neckline. He was seen twinning with her as he wore a black t-shirt. The duo looked all things romantic as they clicked selfies while enjoying a candlelight dinner. He shared the pictures with a cute emoji in the caption. Disha reposted the pictures on her Instagram story. After he posted the pictures, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff, who shares a warm bond with Disha, commented, "Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic." Her comment has taken the Internet by storm. Even fans were seen reacting to the pictures and they were all hearts. Have a look:

Elevator selfie Recently, Disha upped the hotness quotient as she rocked a cutout dress at a party. She was seen stepping out in style with her rumoured beau. After the party, Disha and Aleksandar shared a cool elevator selfie on their respective handles. He put a heart emoji in his caption while Disha didn't put any caption. But Tiger's sister Krishna, who never fails to cheer Disha, dropped a comment on Disha's post. She wrote, "Gainzzz." Fans were seen praising their good looks.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Aleksandar, who is a model and an actor, reacted to the speculations. Giving details about his background, he said, "I am from Serbia and have been living in India for the past seven years. I began as a model and then ventured into acting." He also revealed that he met Disha during his initial days in Mumbai. Vacay diaries In November 2022, Disha and Aleksandar jetted off for a quick vacay. He shared a photo dump on his handle and added extra fuel to the relationship rumours. The duo was seen accompanied by Krishna on their dreamy getaway. From enjoying by the pool in a bikini to going shopping with him, Disha had a gala time with Aleksandar. He put an airplane emoji in the caption.

During the interview, Aleksandar revealed that he and Disha were flatmates back in 2015. He said, "Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends." He also said that Disha is like family to him. Quirky posers In this one, the rumoured love birds posed with Tiger's sister Krishna, who is also a fitness enthusiast. Aleksandar opted for a quirky pose while Disha and Krishna looked all things adorable. He used a red heart emoji in his caption. On this, Krishna commented, "We cute."

The Serbian model also talked about his rapport with Tiger. He said that the relationship rumours haven't affected his bond with Tiger. He also refused to comment on Tiger and Disha's alleged breakup. On being asked, who’s he closer to - Tiger or Disha? He said, "Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hang out together." Love is in the air These pictures of Disha and Aleksandar definitely raised eyebrows. The way Disha leaned on him in the pictures speaks volumes about their bond. She flaunted her perfectly toned body in a pink mini-bodycon dress. Krishna was even seen dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Reacting to the reports of his rumoured relationship with Disha, he told Bombay Times, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

