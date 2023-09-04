Last seen: Influencers go M.I.A. and honestly, this feels like a mystery thriller flick!

For someone who eats, breathes, and sleeps social media, the news of missing influencers, from Nupur Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana to Karan Wahi and Amyra Dastur, will come as a massive shock. The famed influencers are mysteriously disappearing and the absence of profile pictures and activity in their feeds and stories has left an air of curiosity behind.

If you have no idea of what is going on over the internet, you are probably living under a rock! Something utterly bizarre is happening in the world of content creators, and we've got some shocking details.

Known for their vibrant content and lifestyle, popular content creators are vanishing from social media platforms, leaving behind nothing but a blank space in their wake. Their posts, stories, and even their display photos have been wiped clean. Poof! Gone without any evidence behind it.

But the only proof that might reveal the biggest mystery is a card. Yes, it is as intriguing as it sounds: the Axis Bank Credit Card! Several sources reveal that each of these missing influencers had one peculiar thing in common – they had touched the Axis Bank Credit Card right before they vanished.

Where did the card come from? And why does it seem to hold the power to make digital personas vanish into thin air? These questions have left everyone perplexed.