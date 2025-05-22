The Royals POLL RESULT: Not Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar but THIS couple is a fan favorite

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s The Royals featured an impressive ensemble cast. The eight-part Netflix series also showcases some of the unusual pairings that wouldn’t have crossed anyone’s mind. Hence, we conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for their favorite couple from the rom-com. Well, the result is here, and fans have voted Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday as their favorite on-screen couple from the show.

The Royals became the talk of the town ever since it made its way to OTT. While the audience lauded Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s chemistry in the TV series, some were also impressed by how the makers were able to showcase Padmaja and Ranjit Shroff’s (played by Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday) layered relationship in the show.

Hence, 70% of fans voted in favor of this on-screen couple. The poised and composed maharani, Padmaja, rules over the heart of Ranjit, an actor, who is mesmerized by her charm and charisma. The understated romance and the subtle leg pulling made them the most-loved couple of the show.

Next in line, reserving the second spot are Aviraaj and Sophia (played by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar). In the television series directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, Khatter portrays the role of a young Maharaj, Yuvaraj Aviraaj Singh, who is unwillingly crowned the King of Morpur.

He crosses paths with an ambitious entrepreneur, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, and together they try to revive the slowly crumbling palace. While they work together in rebuilding the image of the royals, the couple get intimate, giving birth to a modern love story.

Apart from them, the audience also gets to enjoy the magnetic presence of Princess Ayesha Dhondi (played by Nora Fatehi) and Aviraaj. Well, nearly 8% of people have also voted them as their favorite.

Apart from them, Sophia and her business partner Kunal Mehta (Udit Arora) also showcase subtle emotions owing to their complicated past. On the other hand, the Princess of Morpur, Yuvarani Divyaranjini (Kavya Trehan) and Niki Kaushik (Lisa Mishra) play a modern couple in the trending show.

Actors Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Sumukhi Suresh, and others also light up the screens.

