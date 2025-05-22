Kesari Veer Final Advance Booking: Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi's period drama sells just 2000 tickets in top national chains

Bollywood movie Kesari Veer, starring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles, is all set to debut on the silver screens this Friday. The period drama helmed by Prince Dhiman recorded a dull advance booking and is expected to open on a low note.

Kesari Veer sells 2,000 tickets in top national chains for Day 1

Backed by Chauhan Studios, the movie sold around 2,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The fate of Kesari Veer relies heavily on word-of-mouth. If the movie gets a favourable reception, it can only attract the audience to the cinemas. The movie doesn't have much buzz as its promotional assets couldn't ignite the curiosity among the audience.

Based on the low awareness around its release and low advance booking, the Sooraj Pancholi starrer will likely open under Rs 1 crore at the box office. Let's see if the movie can get good walk-ins and spot bookings on its opening day.

For the uninitiated, Kesari Veer explores the untold story of a Rajput warrior, Hamirji Gohli, who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect Somnath Temple. While Sooraj Pancholi plays the lead role of Hamirji Gohli, Vivek Oberoi will be seen as the antagonist.

Kesari Veer will clash with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii. While the latter is not a threat, the Rajkummar Rao starrer comedy drama can definitely dent its box office collection.

Kesari Veer in cinemas

Kesari Veer will be available in cinemas nearby from May 23rd onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

