Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 28: Mohanlal starrer continues trailblazing run, adds Rs 1.20 crore

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum added another Rs 1.20 crore to its tally, taking the total gross collection in Kerala to Rs 113 crore.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 22, 2025 | 11:41 PM IST | 4K
Mohanlal
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is holding well at the box office. Released on April 25th, the movie is running in its fourth week. It will soon complete its one-month theatrical run at the box office. 

The Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer turned out to be a big success for the makers. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the family entertainer clocked over Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone in 19 days and became the first movie to achieve this record. As per estimates, the movie collected Rs 1.20 crore on Day 28, bringing the total cume to Rs 113.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office. 

It will face Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta from May 23rd onwards. Let's see how the movie performs in its 5th weekend. 

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection
1 Rs 5.10 crore
2 Rs 7.00 crore
3 Rs 8.20 crore 
4 Rs 6.85 crore 
5 Rs 6.50 crore 
6 Rs 6.30 crore 
7 Rs 7.05 crore
8 Rs 5.65 crore
9 Rs 6.35 crore
10 Rs 7.50 crore
11 Rs 5.30 crore 
12 Rs 4.50 crore
13 Rs 4 crore
14 Rs 3.35 crore
15 Rs 3 crore 
16 Rs 3.80 crore
17 Rs 4.80 crore 
18 Rs 2.70 crore 
19 Rs 2.30 crore 
20 Rs 1.90 crore 
21 Rs 1.35 crore 
22 Rs 1.50 crore
23 Rs 1.80 crore
24 Rs 2.00 crore 
25 Rs 1.25 crore 
26 Rs 1.20 crore
27 Rs 1.30 crore 
28 Rs 1.20 crore (est.)
Total Rs 113.75 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles