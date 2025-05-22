Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 28: Mohanlal starrer continues trailblazing run, adds Rs 1.20 crore
Mohanlal starrer Thudarum added another Rs 1.20 crore to its tally, taking the total gross collection in Kerala to Rs 113 crore.
Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is holding well at the box office. Released on April 25th, the movie is running in its fourth week. It will soon complete its one-month theatrical run at the box office.
The Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer turned out to be a big success for the makers. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the family entertainer clocked over Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone in 19 days and became the first movie to achieve this record. As per estimates, the movie collected Rs 1.20 crore on Day 28, bringing the total cume to Rs 113.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.
It will face Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta from May 23rd onwards. Let's see how the movie performs in its 5th weekend.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore
|25
|Rs 1.25 crore
|26
|Rs 1.20 crore
|27
|Rs 1.30 crore
|28
|Rs 1.20 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 113.75 crore (est.)
