The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar reveals why she isn't eyeing Hollywood and it proves her trust in Indian storytelling

While the glitz of Hollywood lures many, actress Bhumi Pednekar has made it clear that her heart and career belong in India. As the lead in the upcoming web series The Royals, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi recently spoke at the Waves Summit about why she chooses to work exclusively in India, despite the growing trend of Indian stars exploring international opportunities.

Advertisement

“There’s none like India,” she expressed passionately. Reflecting on her experience of filming outside the country, Bhumi said it reaffirmed her belief that India is the best place for her professionally. What draws her most is the feeling she gets on Indian sets—“I feel safe, seen, and inspired,” she shared. The actress also praised the balanced representation behind the scenes, highlighting the equal number of men and women working in Indian productions.

Bhumi’s decision is rooted in a deep connection with Indian culture and the kind of stories she gets to be a part of. She believes Indian storytelling has the power to shift mindsets and bring people closer. “If storytelling can shift mindsets and bring people closer, then we’re in a position of real power,” she said, adding how grateful she is to contribute to that change right here in her homeland.

Bhumi’s choices and career path underline her belief in the strength of Indian narratives and the creative freedom she finds within the country.

Advertisement

In The Royals, which is set to premiere on Netflix on OTT this week on May 9, Bhumi plays a determined CEO who earns her place in a powerful royal Indian family on the brink of bankruptcy. Initially an outsider, her character offers a strategic alliance through marriage to the prince, portrayed by Ishaan Khatter, to help save the family’s legacy.

The actress also has another ambitious project in the pipeline, Daldal, a television series centered around a fierce female fighter. Though the shoot wrapped up in 2024, the release date is still under wraps.

ALSO READ: WAVES Summit 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Day 2: Aamir Khan opens up on connection between Chinese audience and Indians; shares warm hug with Rajkumar Hirani